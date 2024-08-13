Ex-Dividend Reminder: UNITIL, Middlesex Water and Eli Lilly

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/24, UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL), Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX), and Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UNITIL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 8/29/24, Middlesex Water Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 9/3/24, and Eli Lilly will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 9/10/24. As a percentage of UTL's recent stock price of $58.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of UNITIL Corp to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when UTL shares open for trading on 8/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for MSEX to open 0.54% lower in price and for LLY to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UTL, MSEX, and LLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL):



Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX):



Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.91% for UNITIL Corp, 2.17% for Middlesex Water Co., and 0.59% for Eli Lilly.

In Tuesday trading, UNITIL Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, Middlesex Water Co. shares are off about 1.7%, and Eli Lilly shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ETFs Holding AGII

 ICU YTD Return

 FLO Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.