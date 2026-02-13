Ex-Dividend Reminder: United Parcel Service, Ryder System and Atkore

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/26, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), and Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United Parcel Service Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.64 on 3/5/26, Ryder System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 3/20/26, and Atkore Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of UPS's recent stock price of $118.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of United Parcel Service Inc to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when UPS shares open for trading on 2/17/26. Similarly, investors should look for R to open 0.44% lower in price and for ATKR to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UPS, R, and ATKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS):



Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R):



Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.56% for United Parcel Service Inc, 1.75% for Ryder System, Inc., and 2.01% for Atkore Inc.

In Friday trading, United Parcel Service Inc shares are currently down about 1.6%, Ryder System, Inc. shares are down about 4.3%, and Atkore Inc shares are down about 2.3% on the day.

