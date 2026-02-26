Ex-Dividend Reminder: UL Solutions, Lockheed Martin and HNI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/26, UL Solutions Inc (Symbol: ULS), Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), and HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UL Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 3/12/26, Lockheed Martin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.45 on 3/27/26, and HNI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/11/26. As a percentage of ULS's recent stock price of $81.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of UL Solutions Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when ULS shares open for trading on 3/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for LMT to open 0.53% lower in price and for HNI to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ULS, LMT, and HNI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UL Solutions Inc (Symbol: ULS):



Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT):



HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.71% for UL Solutions Inc, 2.13% for Lockheed Martin Corp, and 2.95% for HNI Corp.

In Thursday trading, UL Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, Lockheed Martin Corp shares are off about 2.5%, and HNI Corp shares are down about 5.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CABA YTD Return

 Funds Holding SIR

 ECOL Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.