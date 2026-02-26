Ex-Dividend Reminder: UL Solutions, Lockheed Martin and HNI

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/26, UL Solutions Inc (Symbol: ULS), Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), and HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UL Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 3/12/26, Lockheed Martin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.45 on 3/27/26, and HNI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/11/26. As a percentage of ULS's recent stock price of $81.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of UL Solutions Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when ULS shares open for trading on 3/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for LMT to open 0.53% lower in price and for HNI to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ULS, LMT, and HNI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UL Solutions Inc (Symbol: ULS):

ULS+Dividend+History+Chart

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT):

LMT+Dividend+History+Chart

HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI):

HNI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.71% for UL Solutions Inc, 2.13% for Lockheed Martin Corp, and 2.95% for HNI Corp.

In Thursday trading, UL Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, Lockheed Martin Corp shares are off about 2.5%, and HNI Corp shares are down about 5.1% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
