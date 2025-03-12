Ex-Dividend Reminder: TXO Partners, Range Resources and Williams

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, TXO Partners LP (Symbol: TXO), Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC), and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TXO Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 3/21/25, Range Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/28/25, and Williams Cos Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of TXO's recent stock price of $19.59, this dividend works out to approximately 3.11%, so look for shares of TXO Partners LP to trade 3.11% lower — all else being equal — when TXO shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for RRC to open 0.24% lower in price and for WMB to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TXO, RRC, and WMB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TXO Partners LP (Symbol: TXO):



Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC):



Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.46% for TXO Partners LP, 0.96% for Range Resources Corp, and 3.64% for Williams Cos Inc.

In Wednesday trading, TXO Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.2%, Range Resources Corp shares are up about 2.7%, and Williams Cos Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

