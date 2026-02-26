Ex-Dividend Reminder: Triple Flag Precious Metals, Evertec and BorgWarner

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/26, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM), Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC), and BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0575 on 3/16/26, Evertec, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/6/26, and BorgWarner Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/16/26. As a percentage of TFPM's recent stock price of $39.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when TFPM shares open for trading on 3/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for EVTC to open 0.20% lower in price and for BWA to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFPM, EVTC, and BWA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM):



Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC):



BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.58% for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp, 0.79% for Evertec, Inc., and 1.14% for BorgWarner Inc.

In Thursday trading, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp shares are currently up about 1.8%, Evertec, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and BorgWarner Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

