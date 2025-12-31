Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trinet Group, Quanta Services and ESCO Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/2/26, Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET), Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), and ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trinet Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/26/26, Quanta Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 1/12/26, and ESCO Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/16/26. As a percentage of TNET's recent stock price of $59.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Trinet Group Inc. to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when TNET shares open for trading on 1/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for PWR to open 0.03% lower in price and for ESE to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TNET, PWR, and ESE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET):



Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR):



ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.85% for Trinet Group Inc., 0.10% for Quanta Services, Inc., and 0.16% for ESCO Technologies, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Trinet Group Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Quanta Services, Inc. shares are off about 0.5%, and ESCO Technologies, Inc. shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DVS

 Funds Holding COBR

 Institutional Holders of EGLX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.