Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trinet Group, Preformed Line Products and Air Products & Chemicals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/25, Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET), Preformed Line Products Co. (Symbol: PLPC), and Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trinet Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 7/28/25, Preformed Line Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 7/20/25, and Air Products & Chemicals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.79 on 8/11/25. As a percentage of TNET's recent stock price of $73.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Trinet Group Inc. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when TNET shares open for trading on 7/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for PLPC to open 0.13% lower in price and for APD to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TNET, PLPC, and APD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET):



Preformed Line Products Co. (Symbol: PLPC):



Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.50% for Trinet Group Inc., 0.50% for Preformed Line Products Co., and 2.53% for Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

In Friday trading, Trinet Group Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Preformed Line Products Co. shares are up about 4.4%, and Air Products & Chemicals Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

