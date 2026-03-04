Ex-Dividend Reminder: TriCo Bancshares, OUTFRONT Media and Northern Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT), and Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TriCo Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/20/26, OUTFRONT Media Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/31/26, and Northern Trust Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 4/1/26. As a percentage of TCBK's recent stock price of $48.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of TriCo Bancshares to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when TCBK shares open for trading on 3/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for OUT to open 1.04% lower in price and for NTRS to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TCBK, OUT, and NTRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK):



OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT):



Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.98% for TriCo Bancshares, 4.18% for OUTFRONT Media Inc, and 2.25% for Northern Trust Corp.

In Wednesday trading, TriCo Bancshares shares are currently down about 0.1%, OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are down about 1.2%, and Northern Trust Corp shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

