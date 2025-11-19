Markets
TRU

Ex-Dividend Reminder: TransUnion, Walker & Dunlop and Global Ship Lease

November 19, 2025 — 10:03 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/25, TransUnion (Symbol: TRU), Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD), and Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 12/8/25, Walker & Dunlop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 12/5/25, and Global Ship Lease, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 12/4/25. As a percentage of TRU's recent stock price of $80.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of TransUnion to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when TRU shares open for trading on 11/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for WD to open 1.08% lower in price and for GSL to open 1.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRU, WD, and GSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TransUnion (Symbol: TRU):

TRU+Dividend+History+Chart

Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD):

WD+Dividend+History+Chart

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL):

GSL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.57% for TransUnion, 4.34% for Walker & Dunlop Inc, and 7.10% for Global Ship Lease, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, TransUnion shares are currently up about 1.2%, Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Global Ship Lease, Inc. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 FCIT Options Chain
 NANC Options Chain
 WSM Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FCIT Options Chain-> NANC Options Chain-> WSM Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRU
WD
GSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.