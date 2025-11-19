Ex-Dividend Reminder: TransUnion, Walker & Dunlop and Global Ship Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/25, TransUnion (Symbol: TRU), Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD), and Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 12/8/25, Walker & Dunlop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 12/5/25, and Global Ship Lease, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 12/4/25. As a percentage of TRU's recent stock price of $80.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of TransUnion to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when TRU shares open for trading on 11/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for WD to open 1.08% lower in price and for GSL to open 1.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRU, WD, and GSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TransUnion (Symbol: TRU):



Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD):



Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.57% for TransUnion, 4.34% for Walker & Dunlop Inc, and 7.10% for Global Ship Lease, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, TransUnion shares are currently up about 1.2%, Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Global Ship Lease, Inc. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 FCIT Options Chain

 NANC Options Chain

 WSM Dividend History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.