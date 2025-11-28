Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: TransAlta, Cameco and California Resources

November 28, 2025 — 10:47 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC), Cameco Corp. (Symbol: CCJ), and California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TransAlta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 1/1/26, Cameco Corp. will pay its annual dividend of $0.24 on 12/16/25, and California Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of TAC's recent stock price of $14.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of TransAlta Corp to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when TAC shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for CCJ to open 0.27% lower in price and for CRC to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TAC, CCJ, and CRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC):

TAC+Dividend+History+Chart

Cameco Corp. (Symbol: CCJ):

CCJ+Dividend+History+Chart

California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC):

CRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.85% for TransAlta Corp, 0.27% for Cameco Corp., and 3.45% for California Resources Corp.

In Friday trading, TransAlta Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Cameco Corp. shares are up about 1.7%, and California Resources Corp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

