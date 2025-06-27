Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thor Industries, Andersons and Ingredion

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/25, Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE), and Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thor Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 7/15/25, Andersons Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 7/22/25, and Ingredion Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 7/22/25. As a percentage of THO's recent stock price of $88.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Thor Industries, Inc. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when THO shares open for trading on 7/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for ANDE to open 0.53% lower in price and for INGR to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for THO, ANDE, and INGR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO):



Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE):



Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.26% for Thor Industries, Inc., 2.13% for Andersons Inc, and 2.36% for Ingredion Inc.

In Friday trading, Thor Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.5%, Andersons Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Ingredion Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

