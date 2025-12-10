Ex-Dividend Reminder: Textron, Global Payments and Enersys

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/25, Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT), Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), and Enersys (Symbol: ENS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 1/1/26, Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/26/25, and Enersys will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2625 on 12/26/25. As a percentage of TXT's recent stock price of $83.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.02%, so look for shares of Textron Inc to trade 0.02% lower — all else being equal — when TXT shares open for trading on 12/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for GPN to open 0.32% lower in price and for ENS to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TXT, GPN, and ENS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT):



Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN):



Enersys (Symbol: ENS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.10% for Textron Inc, 1.29% for Global Payments Inc, and 0.71% for Enersys.

In Wednesday trading, Textron Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Global Payments Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Enersys shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

