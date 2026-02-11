Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teradyne, MSA Safety and Cintas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA), and Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Teradyne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/13/26, MSA Safety Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 3/10/26, and Cintas Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 3/13/26. As a percentage of TER's recent stock price of $304.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Teradyne, Inc. to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when TER shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for MSA to open 0.27% lower in price and for CTAS to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TER, MSA, and CTAS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER):



MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA):



Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.17% for Teradyne, Inc., 1.09% for MSA Safety Inc, and 0.90% for Cintas Corporation.

In Wednesday trading, Teradyne, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.6%, MSA Safety Inc shares are trading flat, and Cintas Corporation shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 SCM market cap history

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CJ

 ASAX YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.