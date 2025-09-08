Ex-Dividend Reminder: TELUS, HP and Clear Secure

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/10/25, TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU), HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), and Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TELUS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4163 on 10/1/25, HP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2894 on 10/1/25, and Clear Secure Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/17/25. As a percentage of TU's recent stock price of $16.57, this dividend works out to approximately 2.51%, so look for shares of TELUS Corp to trade 2.51% lower — all else being equal — when TU shares open for trading on 9/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for HPQ to open 0.99% lower in price and for YOU to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TU, HPQ, and YOU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU):



HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ):



Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.05% for TELUS Corp, 3.95% for HP Inc, and 1.43% for Clear Secure Inc.

In Monday trading, TELUS Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, HP Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Clear Secure Inc shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

