Ex-Dividend Reminder: Telephone & Data Systems, Iridium Communications and Western Union

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/25, Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM), and Western Union Co (Symbol: WU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/31/25, Iridium Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/31/25, and Western Union Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of TDS's recent stock price of $34.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when TDS shares open for trading on 3/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for IRDM to open 0.51% lower in price and for WU to open 2.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TDS, IRDM, and WU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS):



Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM):



Western Union Co (Symbol: WU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.46% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc, 2.05% for Iridium Communications Inc, and 8.83% for Western Union Co.

In Thursday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Iridium Communications Inc shares are down about 6.8%, and Western Union Co shares are down about 3.1% on the day.

