Markets
TDS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Telephone & Data Systems, BCE and Iron Mountain

December 11, 2025 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE), and Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 12/30/25, BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4375 on 1/15/26, and Iron Mountain Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.864 on 1/6/26. As a percentage of TDS's recent stock price of $37.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when TDS shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for BCE to open 1.89% lower in price and for IRM to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TDS, BCE, and IRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS):

TDS+Dividend+History+Chart

BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):

BCE+Dividend+History+Chart

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM):

IRM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.42% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc, 7.55% for BCE Inc, and 4.04% for Iron Mountain Inc.

In Thursday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, BCE Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Iron Mountain Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of AVD
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TUZ
 Funds Holding HOFT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of AVD-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TUZ-> Funds Holding HOFT-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TDS
BCE
IRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.