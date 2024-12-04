Ex-Dividend Reminder: TEGNA, Embecta and Popular

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/24, TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA), Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC), and Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TEGNA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/2/25, Embecta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/18/24, and Popular Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 1/2/25. As a percentage of TGNA's recent stock price of $18.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of TEGNA Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when TGNA shares open for trading on 12/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for EMBC to open 0.73% lower in price and for BPOP to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGNA, EMBC, and BPOP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA):



Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC):



Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.70% for TEGNA Inc, 2.94% for Embecta Corp, and 2.84% for Popular Inc..

In Wednesday trading, TEGNA Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Embecta Corp shares are down about 0.9%, and Popular Inc. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

