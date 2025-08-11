Ex-Dividend Reminder: Target, Kenvue and Winmark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/25, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE), and Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.14 on 9/1/25, Kenvue Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2075 on 8/27/25, and Winmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 9/2/25. As a percentage of TGT's recent stock price of $105.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Target Corp to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when TGT shares open for trading on 8/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for KVUE to open 0.97% lower in price and for WINA to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TGT, KVUE, and WINA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT):



Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE):



Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.33% for Target Corp, 3.89% for Kenvue Inc, and 0.99% for Winmark Corp.

In Monday trading, Target Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Kenvue Inc shares are down about 1.9%, and Winmark Corp shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

