Ex-Dividend Reminder: T-Mobile US, Century Communities and RB Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/26/25, T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS), and RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. T-Mobile US Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 12/11/25, Century Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/10/25, and RB Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/17/25. As a percentage of TMUS's recent stock price of $209.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of T-Mobile US Inc to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when TMUS shares open for trading on 11/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for CCS to open 0.48% lower in price and for RBA to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TMUS, CCS, and RBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS):



Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS):



RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.95% for T-Mobile US Inc, 1.90% for Century Communities Inc, and 1.29% for RB Global Inc.

In Monday trading, T-Mobile US Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Century Communities Inc shares are up about 7.7%, and RB Global Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

