Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sunoco, Energy Transfer and Cheniere Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/6/26, Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN), Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), and Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sunoco LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9317 on 2/19/26, Energy Transfer LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 2/19/26, and Cheniere Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.555 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of SUN's recent stock price of $57.67, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of Sunoco LP to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when SUN shares open for trading on 2/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for ET to open 1.82% lower in price and for LNG to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SUN, ET, and LNG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN):



Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET):



Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.46% for Sunoco LP, 7.28% for Energy Transfer LP, and 1.05% for Cheniere Energy Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Sunoco LP shares are currently up about 1.3%, Energy Transfer LP shares are up about 1.5%, and Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 NUS Videos

 Funds Holding TLMD

 BNL Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.