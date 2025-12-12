Ex-Dividend Reminder: STMicroelectronics, Amphenol and Hillenbrand

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/25, STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM), Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH), and Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. STMicroelectronics NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/23/25, Amphenol Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/7/26, and Hillenbrand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2275 on 12/31/25. As a percentage of STM's recent stock price of $26.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of STMicroelectronics NV to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when STM shares open for trading on 12/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for APH to open 0.18% lower in price and for HI to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STM, APH, and HI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM):



Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH):



Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for STMicroelectronics NV, 0.72% for Amphenol Corp., and 2.86% for Hillenbrand Inc.

In Friday trading, STMicroelectronics NV shares are currently off about 0.2%, Amphenol Corp. shares are up about 0.3%, and Hillenbrand Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

