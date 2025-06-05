Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Steven Madden, Dole and Alphabet

June 05, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/25, Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE), and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Steven Madden Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/20/25, Dole plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 7/7/25, and Alphabet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/16/25. As a percentage of SHOO's recent stock price of $24.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Steven Madden Ltd. to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when SHOO shares open for trading on 6/9/25. Similarly, investors should look for DOLE to open 0.62% lower in price and for GOOG to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHOO, DOLE, and GOOG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO):

SHOO+Dividend+History+Chart

Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE):

DOLE+Dividend+History+Chart

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG):

GOOG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.40% for Steven Madden Ltd., 2.46% for Dole plc, and 0.50% for Alphabet Inc.

In Thursday trading, Steven Madden Ltd. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Dole plc shares are down about 2.2%, and Alphabet Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

