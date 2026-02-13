Ex-Dividend Reminder: STERIS, Assurant and Kemper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/26, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE), Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ), and Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. STERIS plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 3/19/26, Assurant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 3/30/26, and Kemper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/3/26. As a percentage of STE's recent stock price of $244.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of STERIS plc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when STE shares open for trading on 2/17/26. Similarly, investors should look for AIZ to open 0.41% lower in price and for KMPR to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STE, AIZ, and KMPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

STERIS plc (Symbol: STE):



Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ):



Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.03% for STERIS plc, 1.64% for Assurant Inc, and 3.95% for Kemper Corp.

In Friday trading, STERIS plc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Assurant Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and Kemper Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

