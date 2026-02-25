Ex-Dividend Reminder: StepStone Group, Evercore and Interactive Brokers Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/26, StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP), Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR), and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. StepStone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/13/26, Evercore Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 3/13/26, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/13/26. As a percentage of STEP's recent stock price of $45.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of StepStone Group Inc to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when STEP shares open for trading on 2/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for EVR to open 0.27% lower in price and for IBKR to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for STEP, EVR, and IBKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP):



Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR):



Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.45% for StepStone Group Inc, 1.07% for Evercore Inc Class A, and 0.45% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A.

In Wednesday trading, StepStone Group Inc shares are currently up about 4.1%, Evercore Inc Class A shares are up about 2.6%, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

