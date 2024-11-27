Ex-Dividend Reminder: StepStone Group, Allstate and Trustmark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP), Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), and Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. StepStone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/13/24, Allstate Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 1/2/25, and Trustmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 12/15/24. As a percentage of STEP's recent stock price of $66.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of StepStone Group Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when STEP shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for ALL to open 0.44% lower in price and for TRMK to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STEP, ALL, and TRMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP):



Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL):



Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for StepStone Group Inc, 1.77% for Allstate Corp, and 2.31% for Trustmark Corp.

In Wednesday trading, StepStone Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Allstate Corp shares are up about 2.9%, and Trustmark Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

