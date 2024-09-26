Ex-Dividend Reminder: Steel Dynamics, FMC and Amdocs

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), and Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Steel Dynamics Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 10/11/24, FMC Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 10/17/24, and Amdocs Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.479 on 10/25/24. As a percentage of STLD's recent stock price of $123.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when STLD shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for FMC to open 0.91% lower in price and for DOX to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STLD, FMC, and DOX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD):



FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC):



Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.49% for Steel Dynamics Inc., 3.63% for FMC Corp., and 2.23% for Amdocs Ltd..

In Thursday trading, Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are currently off about 1.1%, FMC Corp. shares are off about 1.1%, and Amdocs Ltd. shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

