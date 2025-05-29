Ex-Dividend Reminder: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Juniper Networks and Northrop Grumman

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/25, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC), Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), and Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/16/25, Juniper Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/23/25, and Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.31 on 6/18/25. As a percentage of SSNC's recent stock price of $80.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when SSNC shares open for trading on 6/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for JNPR to open 0.61% lower in price and for NOC to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SSNC, JNPR, and NOC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC):

SSNC+Dividend+History+Chart

Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR):

JNPR+Dividend+History+Chart

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC):

NOC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.24% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, 2.45% for Juniper Networks Inc, and 1.94% for Northrop Grumman Corp.

In Thursday trading, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Juniper Networks Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Northrop Grumman Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

