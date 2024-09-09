Ex-Dividend Reminder: Spire, HP and Avnet

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/11/24, Spire Inc (Symbol: SR), HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), and Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Spire Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.755 on 10/2/24, HP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2756 on 10/2/24, and Avnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 9/25/24. As a percentage of SR's recent stock price of $65.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Spire Inc to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when SR shares open for trading on 9/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for HPQ to open 0.81% lower in price and for AVT to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SR, HPQ, and AVT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Spire Inc (Symbol: SR):



HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ):



Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.61% for Spire Inc, 3.26% for HP Inc, and 2.60% for Avnet Inc.

In Monday trading, Spire Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, HP Inc shares are off about 1.7%, and Avnet Inc shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Construction Dividend Stock List

 MPLX Price Target

 FBHS Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.