Ex-Dividend Reminder: Snap-On, Timken and Global Ship Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/26, Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR), and Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.44 on 3/10/26, Timken Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/6/26, and Global Ship Lease, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 3/6/26. As a percentage of SNA's recent stock price of $383.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Snap-On, Inc. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when SNA shares open for trading on 2/24/26. Similarly, investors should look for TKR to open 0.33% lower in price and for GSL to open 1.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SNA, TKR, and GSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):



Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR):



Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.54% for Snap-On, Inc., 1.31% for Timken Co., and 6.37% for Global Ship Lease, Inc..

In Friday trading, Snap-On, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Timken Co. shares are down about 0.1%, and Global Ship Lease, Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.