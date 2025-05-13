Ex-Dividend Reminder: Smithfield Foods, Pool and Kroger

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/25, Smithfield Foods Inc (Symbol: SFD), Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), and Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Smithfield Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/29/25, Pool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 5/29/25, and Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 6/1/25. As a percentage of SFD's recent stock price of $22.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Smithfield Foods Inc to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when SFD shares open for trading on 5/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for POOL to open 0.39% lower in price and for KR to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SFD, POOL, and KR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Smithfield Foods Inc (Symbol: SFD):



Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL):



Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.43% for Smithfield Foods Inc, 1.57% for Pool Corp, and 1.85% for Kroger Co.

In Tuesday trading, Smithfield Foods Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Pool Corp shares are up about 5.7%, and Kroger Co shares are off about 3.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Convertible Preferred Stocks

 MIDZ Videos

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VEGA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.