Ex-Dividend Reminder: Slr Investment, NAPCO Security Technologies and Automatic Data Processing

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/25, Slr Investment Corp (Symbol: SLRC), NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC), and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Slr Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 12/26/25, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 1/2/26, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.70 on 1/1/26. As a percentage of SLRC's recent stock price of $16.08, this dividend works out to approximately 2.55%, so look for shares of Slr Investment Corp to trade 2.55% lower — all else being equal — when SLRC shares open for trading on 12/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for NSSC to open 0.34% lower in price and for ADP to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLRC, NSSC, and ADP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Slr Investment Corp (Symbol: SLRC):



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC):



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.20% for Slr Investment Corp, 1.35% for NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., and 2.63% for Automatic Data Processing Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Slr Investment Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. shares are off about 1.6%, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

