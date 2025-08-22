Ex-Dividend Reminder: Skyworks Solutions, CRA International and Carpenter Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/25, Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI), and Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Skyworks Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 9/16/25, CRA International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 9/12/25, and Carpenter Technology Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/4/25. As a percentage of SWKS's recent stock price of $74.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when SWKS shares open for trading on 8/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for CRAI to open 0.26% lower in price and for CRS to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWKS, CRAI, and CRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS):



CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI):



Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.81% for Skyworks Solutions Inc, 1.02% for CRA International Inc, and 0.33% for Carpenter Technology Corp..

In Friday trading, Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, CRA International Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

