Ex-Dividend Reminder: Simon Property Group, Rayonier and UMB Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/25, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN), and UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Simon Property Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.20 on 12/31/25, Rayonier Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2725 on 12/31/25, and UMB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 1/2/26. As a percentage of SPG's recent stock price of $182.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when SPG shares open for trading on 12/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for RYN to open 1.27% lower in price and for UMBF to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SPG, RYN, and UMBF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.82% for Simon Property Group, Inc., 5.07% for Rayonier Inc., and 1.50% for UMB Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, Simon Property Group, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Rayonier Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and UMB Financial Corp shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

