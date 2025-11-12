Ex-Dividend Reminder: Silicon Motion Technology, ArcBest and Applied Industrial Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO), ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Silicon Motion Technology Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/26/25, ArcBest Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/28/25, and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 11/28/25. As a percentage of SIMO's recent stock price of $93.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when SIMO shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for ARCB to open 0.18% lower in price and for AIT to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SIMO, ARCB, and AIT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.15% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp, 0.73% for ArcBest Corp, and 0.72% for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are currently down about 1.3%, ArcBest Corp shares are down about 1%, and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

