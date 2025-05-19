Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sila Realty Trust, Cap Gemini and Enerflex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/25, Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA), Cap Gemini S A (Symbol: CAPMF), and Enerflex Ltd. (Symbol: EFXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sila Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/4/25, Cap Gemini S A will pay its annual dividend of $3.40 on 5/22/25, and Enerflex Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 6/3/25. As a percentage of SILA's recent stock price of $26.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of Sila Realty Trust Inc to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when SILA shares open for trading on 5/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for CAPMF to open 2.01% lower in price and for EFXT to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SILA, CAPMF, and EFXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA):



Cap Gemini S A (Symbol: CAPMF):



Enerflex Ltd. (Symbol: EFXT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.14% for Sila Realty Trust Inc, 2.01% for Cap Gemini S A, and 2.11% for Enerflex Ltd..

In Monday trading, Sila Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 2.3%, Cap Gemini S A shares are down about 0.8%, and Enerflex Ltd. shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

