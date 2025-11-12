Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Shell, Strategy and J.M. Smucker

November 12, 2025 — 10:10 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL), Strategy Inc (Symbol: STRC), and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Shell plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.716 on 12/18/25, Strategy Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.875 on 11/30/25, and J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 12/1/25. As a percentage of SHEL's recent stock price of $77.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Shell plc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when SHEL shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for STRC to open 0.88% lower in price and for SJM to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHEL, STRC, and SJM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL):

SHEL+Dividend+History+Chart

Strategy Inc (Symbol: STRC):

STRC+Dividend+History+Chart

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):

SJM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.72% for Shell plc, 10.50% for Strategy Inc, and 4.05% for J.M. Smucker Co..

In Wednesday trading, Shell plc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Strategy Inc shares are trading flat, and J.M. Smucker Co. shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

