Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sensient Technologies, RPC and Teekay Tankers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/25, Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT), RPC, Inc. (Symbol: RES), and Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sensient Technologies Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 12/1/25, RPC, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 12/10/25, and Teekay Tankers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/21/25. As a percentage of SXT's recent stock price of $96.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Sensient Technologies Corp. to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when SXT shares open for trading on 11/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for RES to open 0.74% lower in price and for TNK to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SXT, RES, and TNK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT):



RPC, Inc. (Symbol: RES):



Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.71% for Sensient Technologies Corp., 2.96% for RPC, Inc., and 1.64% for Teekay Tankers Ltd.

In Thursday trading, Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are currently up about 5.3%, RPC, Inc. shares are down about 0.2%, and Teekay Tankers Ltd shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

