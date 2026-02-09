Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sensata Technologies Holding, Kenvue and Winmark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/26, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST), Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE), and Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 2/25/26, Kenvue Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2075 on 2/25/26, and Winmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 3/2/26. As a percentage of ST's recent stock price of $35.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when ST shares open for trading on 2/11/26. Similarly, investors should look for KVUE to open 1.14% lower in price and for WINA to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ST, KVUE, and WINA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST):



Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE):



Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.33% for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, 4.58% for Kenvue Inc, and 0.85% for Winmark Corp.

In Monday trading, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares are currently up about 1.5%, Kenvue Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Winmark Corp shares are up about 3.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Earnings History

 CIFR shares outstanding history

 ASST Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.