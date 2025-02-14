Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ryder System, Xylem and Natural Resource Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/25, Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL), and Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ryder System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 3/21/25, Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/19/25, and Natural Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 2/25/25. As a percentage of R's recent stock price of $161.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Ryder System, Inc. to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when R shares open for trading on 2/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for XYL to open 0.31% lower in price and for NRP to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for R, XYL, and NRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R):



Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL):



Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.01% for Ryder System, Inc., 1.22% for Xylem Inc, and 2.92% for Natural Resource Partners LP.

In Friday trading, Ryder System, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.2%, Xylem Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Natural Resource Partners LP shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CGBL Videos

 USB Split History

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SIJ



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.