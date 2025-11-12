Ex-Dividend Reminder: Royalty Pharma, Cencora and MMM

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX), Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR), and 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/10/25, Cencora Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/1/25, and 3M Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 12/12/25. As a percentage of RPRX's recent stock price of $38.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Royalty Pharma plc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when RPRX shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for COR to open 0.16% lower in price and for MMM to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RPRX, COR, and MMM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX):

Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR):

3M Co (Symbol: MMM):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.26% for Royalty Pharma plc, 0.66% for Cencora Inc, and 1.73% for 3M Co.

In Wednesday trading, Royalty Pharma plc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Cencora Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and 3M Co shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

