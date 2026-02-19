Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rockwell Automation, MKSI and Microchip Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/26, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), MKS Inc. (Symbol: MKSI), and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.38 on 3/10/26, MKS Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/6/26, and Microchip Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 3/10/26. As a percentage of ROK's recent stock price of $396.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when ROK shares open for trading on 2/23/26. Similarly, investors should look for MKSI to open 0.10% lower in price and for MCHP to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ROK, MKSI, and MCHP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK):



MKS Inc. (Symbol: MKSI):



Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.39% for Rockwell Automation, Inc., 0.40% for MKS Inc., and 2.30% for Microchip Technology Inc.

In Thursday trading, Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.1%, MKS Inc. shares are off about 4.8%, and Microchip Technology Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

