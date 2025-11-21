Ex-Dividend Reminder: Robert Half, CRA International and Xylem

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/25, Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI), CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI), and Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Robert Half Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 12/15/25, CRA International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 12/12/25, and Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/23/25. As a percentage of RHI's recent stock price of $25.75, this dividend works out to approximately 2.29%, so look for shares of Robert Half Inc to trade 2.29% lower — all else being equal — when RHI shares open for trading on 11/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for CRAI to open 0.33% lower in price and for XYL to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for RHI, CRAI, and XYL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI):



CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI):



Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.17% for Robert Half Inc, 1.31% for CRA International Inc, and 1.16% for Xylem Inc.

In Friday trading, Robert Half Inc shares are currently down about 0.9%, CRA International Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Xylem Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

