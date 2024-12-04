Ex-Dividend Reminder: RLX Technology, PepsiCo and Kimberly-Clark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/24, RLX Technology Inc (Symbol: RLX), PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), and Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RLX Technology Inc will pay its annual dividend of $0.01 on 12/20/24, PepsiCo Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.355 on 1/6/25, and Kimberly-Clark Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 1/3/25. As a percentage of RLX's recent stock price of $1.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of RLX Technology Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when RLX shares open for trading on 12/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for PEP to open 0.84% lower in price and for KMB to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RLX, PEP, and KMB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RLX Technology Inc (Symbol: RLX):



PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP):



Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.53% for RLX Technology Inc, 3.35% for PepsiCo Inc, and 3.57% for Kimberly-Clark Corp..

In Wednesday trading, RLX Technology Inc shares are currently off about 4.6%, PepsiCo Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are off about 2% on the day.

