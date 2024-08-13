Ex-Dividend Reminder: ResMed, LeMaitre Vascular and Teleflex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/24, ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ResMed Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 9/19/24, LeMaitre Vascular Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 8/29/24, and Teleflex Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/16/24. As a percentage of RMD's recent stock price of $214.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of ResMed Inc. to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when RMD shares open for trading on 8/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for LMAT to open 0.19% lower in price and for TFX to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RMD, LMAT, and TFX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD):



LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT):



Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.99% for ResMed Inc., 0.78% for LeMaitre Vascular Inc, and 0.60% for Teleflex Incorporated.

In Tuesday trading, ResMed Inc. shares are currently off about 0.9%, LeMaitre Vascular Inc shares are off about 2%, and Teleflex Incorporated shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

