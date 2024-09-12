Ex-Dividend Reminder: Renasant, Marcus & Millichap and Intercontinental Exchange

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/24, Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST), Marcus & Millichap Inc (Symbol: MMI), and Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Renasant Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/30/24, Marcus & Millichap Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.25 on 10/4/24, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of RNST's recent stock price of $31.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Renasant Corp to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when RNST shares open for trading on 9/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for MMI to open 0.66% lower in price and for ICE to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RNST, MMI, and ICE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST):



Marcus & Millichap Inc (Symbol: MMI):



Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.76% for Renasant Corp, 1.32% for Marcus & Millichap Inc, and 1.13% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

In Thursday trading, Renasant Corp shares are currently off about 2%, Marcus & Millichap Inc shares are down about 1%, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

