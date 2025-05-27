Ex-Dividend Reminder: RB Global, Xylem and Kinross Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/25, RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA), Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL), and Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RB Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 6/20/25, Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/26/25, and Kinross Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 6/12/25. As a percentage of RBA's recent stock price of $107.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of RB Global Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when RBA shares open for trading on 5/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for XYL to open 0.32% lower in price and for KGC to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for RBA, XYL, and KGC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA):



Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL):



Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for RB Global Inc, 1.29% for Xylem Inc, and 0.82% for Kinross Gold Corp..

In Tuesday trading, RB Global Inc shares are currently down about 1.2%, Xylem Inc shares are down about 1%, and Kinross Gold Corp. shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

