Ex-Dividend Reminder: Qnity Electronics, Nelnet and Virtu Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/26, Qnity Electronics Inc (Symbol: Q), Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI), and Virtu Financial Inc Class A (Symbol: VIRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Qnity Electronics Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/16/26, Nelnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/13/26, and Virtu Financial Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/16/26. As a percentage of Q's recent stock price of $116.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Qnity Electronics Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when Q shares open for trading on 2/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for NNI to open 0.26% lower in price and for VIRT to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for Q, NNI, and VIRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Qnity Electronics Inc (Symbol: Q):



Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI):



Virtu Financial Inc Class A (Symbol: VIRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.27% for Qnity Electronics Inc, 1.03% for Nelnet Inc, and 2.35% for Virtu Financial Inc Class A.

In Wednesday trading, Qnity Electronics Inc shares are currently up about 4.7%, Nelnet Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Virtu Financial Inc Class A shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

