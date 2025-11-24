Ex-Dividend Reminder: PVH, Brunswick and Labcorp Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/26/25, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC), and Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PVH Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 12/17/25, Brunswick Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 12/15/25, and Labcorp Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 12/11/25. As a percentage of PVH's recent stock price of $76.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%, so look for shares of PVH Corp to trade 0.05% lower — all else being equal — when PVH shares open for trading on 11/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for BC to open 0.67% lower in price and for LH to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PVH, BC, and LH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH):



Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC):



Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.20% for PVH Corp, 2.68% for Brunswick Corp., and 1.08% for Labcorp Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, PVH Corp shares are currently up about 5.3%, Brunswick Corp. shares are up about 8.2%, and Labcorp Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

