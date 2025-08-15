Ex-Dividend Reminder: PROG Holdings, Verisign and Timken

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/25, PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG), Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN), and Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PROG Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/4/25, Verisign Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 8/27/25, and Timken Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 8/29/25. As a percentage of PRG's recent stock price of $33.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of PROG Holdings Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when PRG shares open for trading on 8/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for VRSN to open 0.29% lower in price and for TKR to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRG, VRSN, and TKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG):



Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN):



Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.54% for PROG Holdings Inc, 1.15% for Verisign Inc, and 1.82% for Timken Co..

In Friday trading, PROG Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1.9%, Verisign Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Timken Co. shares are off about 4.1% on the day.

