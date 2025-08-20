Ex-Dividend Reminder: Primerica, Badger Meter and Microchip Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/25, Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI), Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI), and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Primerica Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 9/15/25, Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/5/25, and Microchip Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 9/5/25. As a percentage of PRI's recent stock price of $267.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Primerica Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when PRI shares open for trading on 8/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for BMI to open 0.21% lower in price and for MCHP to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for PRI, BMI, and MCHP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI):



Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI):



Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.55% for Primerica Inc, 0.85% for Badger Meter Inc, and 2.81% for Microchip Technology Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Primerica Inc shares are currently up about 2%, Badger Meter Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Microchip Technology Inc shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

